Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.68

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.68 and traded as low as $3.63. Americas Silver shares last traded at $3.63, with a volume of 367,715 shares trading hands.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Americas Silver in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$3.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.99. The firm has a market cap of $421.86 million and a P/E ratio of -9.63.

Americas Silver (TSE:USA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$6.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Americas Silver Corp will post 0.5008383 EPS for the current year.

Americas Silver Company Profile (TSE:USA)

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

