Albion Venture Capital Trust (LON:AAVC) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $66.11

Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC (LON:AAVC)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.11 and traded as low as $63.50. Albion Venture Capital Trust shares last traded at $63.50, with a volume of 20,218 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $72.26 million and a PE ratio of 13.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 66.11 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 65.28.

About Albion Venture Capital Trust (LON:AAVC)

Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust. The principal activity of the Company is to select and hold a portfolio of investments in unquoted securities. The Company’s investment objective is to manage the risk normally associated with investments in smaller unquoted companies whilst maintaining an attractive yield, through allowing investors the opportunity to participate in a balanced portfolio of asset-backed businesses.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Albion Venture Capital Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albion Venture Capital Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.