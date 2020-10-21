TP Group (LON:TPG) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.79

TP Group PLC (LON:TPG)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.79 and traded as low as $5.50. TP Group shares last traded at $5.70, with a volume of 10,746,614 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $52.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6.79 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 6.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69.

About TP Group (LON:TPG)

TP Group plc, a specialist services and engineering company, provides integrity solutions and through-life support for applications in aerospace, defense, industrial, and government sectors worldwide. It operates in two business units, Engineering and Technology (TPG Engineering) and Consulting and Programme Services (TPG Services).

