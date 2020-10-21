Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $210.99

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $210.99 and traded as low as $206.00. Canadian Tire shares last traded at $206.00, with a volume of 279 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$210.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$211.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.21 million and a P/E ratio of 25.39.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.93) by C$0.68. The company had revenue of C$3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.67 billion.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

