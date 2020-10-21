Rogue Resources Inc. (RRS.V) (CVE:RRS) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.08

Rogue Resources Inc. (RRS.V) (CVE:RRS)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.08 and traded as low as $0.08. Rogue Resources Inc. (RRS.V) shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $1.69 million and a P/E ratio of -2.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.51.

Get Rogue Resources Inc. (RRS.V) alerts:

Rogue Resources Inc. (RRS.V) (CVE:RRS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Rogue Resources Inc operates as an exploration stage resource company in Canada. The company explores for silica, nickel, copper, platinum, and iron ore deposits. Its properties include the Snow White project in Ontario; the Silicon Ridge project comprising 8 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 462.6 hectares located in central Quebec; the Radio Hill iron ore project covering an area of 1,800 hectares located to the southwest of Timmins, Ontario; and the Langmuir project comprising 74 contiguous unpatented mining claims covering an area of 13,841 hectares located to the south of South Porcupine, Ontario.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogue Resources Inc. (RRS.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogue Resources Inc. (RRS.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.