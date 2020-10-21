CounterPath (TSE:PATH) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.40

CounterPath, Corp. (TSE:PATH) (NASDAQ:CPAH)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.40 and traded as low as $3.76. CounterPath shares last traded at $3.91, with a volume of 3,400 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $25.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.88.

CounterPath Company Profile (TSE:PATH)

CounterPath Corporation designs, develops, and sells software and services that enable enterprises and telecommunication service providers to deliver unified communications services over Internet protocol based networks in North America and internationally. Its products include Bria softphone suite, which enables consumers and business users to make voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) audio and video calls, send instant messages, manage their presence, share their screen, and collaborate with other users using desktop computers and laptops, smartphones, and tablets; and X-Lite, a standards-based VoIP softphone application that runs on desktop computers.

