PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $24.68

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.68 and traded as low as $24.35. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund shares last traded at $24.45, with a volume of 167,699 shares.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.37.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be paid a $0.221 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 9th.
PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:PDI)
PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.
