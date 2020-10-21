PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $24.68

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.68 and traded as low as $24.35. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund shares last traded at $24.45, with a volume of 167,699 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.37.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be paid a $0.221 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDI. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 19,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 2.1% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 34,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 6.9% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 2.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 39,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:PDI)

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.

