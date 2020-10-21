Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,348.42

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2020

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,348.42 and traded as low as $1,280.00. Imperial Brands shares last traded at $1,301.50, with a volume of 1,212,040 shares trading hands.

IMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,460 ($19.07) price objective (up from GBX 1,200 ($15.68)) on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,899.36 ($24.82).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.16, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,348.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,444.74.

In other news, insider Simon Langelier purchased 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,281 ($16.74) per share, with a total value of £5,956.65 ($7,782.40).

About Imperial Brands (LON:IMB)

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Lambert & Butler, Bastos, Fine, Winston, News, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Kool, Gitanes, Jade, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, Golden Virginia, and Drum in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

