Lixte Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:LIXT) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.15

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LIXT) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.15 and traded as low as $1.05. Lixte Biotechnology shares last traded at $1.16, with a volume of 2,111 shares.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.02.

About Lixte Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:LIXT)

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc operates as a drug discovery company that uses biomarker technology to identify enzyme targets related with serious common diseases and designs novel compounds to attack those targets. The company primary focuses on developing various treatments for human cancers and other non-malignant diseases, including vascular diseases, such as heart attacks and strokes, and diabetes, as well as genetic diseases comprising Gaucher's disease; and depression and post-traumatic stress syndrome.

