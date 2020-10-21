MS INTERNATIONAL plc (MSI.L) (LON:MSI) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $114.05

MS INTERNATIONAL plc (MSI.L) (LON:MSI) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.05 and traded as low as $110.00. MS INTERNATIONAL plc (MSI.L) shares last traded at $110.00, with a volume of 254 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 114.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 122.93. The stock has a market cap of $21.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08.

MS INTERNATIONAL plc (MSI.L) Company Profile (LON:MSI)

MS INTERNATIONAL plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services specialist engineering products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Defence, Forgings, Petrol Station Superstructures, and Corporate Branding divisions.

Featured Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for MS INTERNATIONAL plc (MSI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MS INTERNATIONAL plc (MSI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.