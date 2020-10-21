Short Interest in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) Increases By 17.6%

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,400,000 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the September 15th total of 10,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.3 days.
In related news, insider Peter Soparkar bought 7,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,996. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 1.3% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 5.5% during the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 397.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period.
Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADVM shares. ValuEngine upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Adverum Biotechnologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adverum Biotechnologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.22.
Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile
Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.
