Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) Short Interest Up 17.0% in September

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 691,500 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the September 15th total of 591,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 652,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of ACRS stock opened at $4.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00. The stock has a market cap of $193.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.29. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $5.04.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 105.38% and a negative net margin of 1,827.81%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACRS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $1,713,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $328,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 780.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 196,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 173,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 321.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 114,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 87,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies for dermatological and immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor; and RHOFADE, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride cream.

