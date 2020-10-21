Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $0.39.

Several research firms have weighed in on CWEGF. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from $0.50 to $0.60 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $0.25 target price on shares of Crew Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating and set a $0.30 target price on shares of Crew Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Crew Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

CWEGF opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. Crew Energy has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.24.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

Read More: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.