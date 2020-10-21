ASOS Plc (ASC.L)’s (ASC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) (LON:ASC) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) price objective on the stock.

ASC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) price target on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) target price on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) from GBX 4,289 ($56.04) to GBX 4,309 ($56.30) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 4,825 ($63.04) target price on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) from GBX 2,050 ($26.78) to GBX 2,750 ($35.93) and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 4,842.29 ($63.26).

Shares of LON:ASC opened at GBX 4,890 ($63.89) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5,025.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,618.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion and a PE ratio of 39.64. ASOS Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 975.20 ($12.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,548 ($72.48).

In related news, insider Luke Jensen acquired 1,969 shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 5,070 ($66.24) per share, with a total value of £99,828.30 ($130,426.31).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

