Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Price Target Cut to $3.00

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $3.50 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the energy company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.90% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SWN. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. MKM Partners raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwestern Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.88.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Shares of SWN stock opened at $2.86 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $3.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 268.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,734 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 16,564 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Marketing segments. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.