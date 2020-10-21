JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) (FRA:KGX) a €58.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) (FRA:KGX) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €81.00 ($95.29) price target on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Warburg Research set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €68.36 ($80.43).

KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) stock opened at €74.20 ($87.29) on Tuesday. KION GROUP AG has a 12-month low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 12-month high of €81.82 ($96.26). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €74.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is €60.11.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

