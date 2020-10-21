KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) (FRA:KGX) Given a €53.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) (FRA:KGX) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on KGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Warburg Research set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on KION GROUP AG (KGX.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €68.36 ($80.43).

FRA:KGX opened at €74.20 ($87.29) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €74.85 and its 200 day moving average price is €60.11. KION GROUP AG has a 52 week low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 52 week high of €81.82 ($96.26).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

