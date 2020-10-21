Baader Bank Analysts Give NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) (ETR:NOEJ) a €35.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) (ETR:NOEJ) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NOEJ. Oddo Bhf set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Nord/LB set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €28.00 ($32.94).

The firm has a market capitalization of $929.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.93, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €27.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is €24.66. NORMA Group SE has a 1 year low of €14.38 ($16.92) and a 1 year high of €42.06 ($49.48).

NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) Company Profile

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, aviation, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

Analyst Recommendations for NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) (ETR:NOEJ)

