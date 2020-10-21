Baader Bank Analysts Give NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) (ETR:NOEJ) a €35.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) (ETR:NOEJ) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NOEJ. Oddo Bhf set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Nord/LB set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on NORMA Group SE (NOEJ.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €28.00 ($32.94).

The firm has a market capitalization of $929.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.93, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €27.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is €24.66. NORMA Group SE has a 1 year low of €14.38 ($16.92) and a 1 year high of €42.06 ($49.48).

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, aviation, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

