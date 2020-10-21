DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) (ETR:DIC) Given a €14.50 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €14.50 ($17.06) price objective on DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) (ETR:DIC) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €16.90 ($19.88).

Shares of ETR DIC opened at €10.00 ($11.76) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €10.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €11.30. DIC Asset AG has a 1-year low of €6.69 ($7.87) and a 1-year high of €17.40 ($20.47). The firm has a market cap of $805.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.65.

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

