Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) Given a €10.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2020

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on LHA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €5.70 ($6.71) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group set a €5.85 ($6.88) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.10 ($4.82) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) presently has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of €6.55 ($7.71).

Shares of ETR:LHA opened at €8.22 ($9.67) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.04, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is €8.05 and its 200-day moving average is €8.53. Deutsche Lufthansa AG has a 1 year low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 1 year high of €17.95 ($21.12).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

