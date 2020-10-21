Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) Given a €330.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €330.00 ($388.24) price objective on Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SRT3. Kepler Capital Markets set a €325.00 ($382.35) price target on Sartorius and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €320.00 ($376.47) price target on Sartorius and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €335.00 ($394.12) price target on Sartorius and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €277.00 ($325.88) price target on Sartorius and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €300.00 ($352.94) price objective on Sartorius and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sartorius currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €306.33 ($360.39).

Sartorius stock opened at €384.40 ($452.24) on Tuesday. Sartorius has a one year low of €71.00 ($83.53) and a one year high of €124.70 ($146.71). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €351.31 and a 200-day moving average price of €312.01.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft supplies pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The company offers products for suspension cell analysis and live-cell analysis inside incubator for oncology, immuno-oncology, antibody discovery, neuroscience, and stem cell research; cell culture media, including antibody and recombinant protein, viral vaccines, and regenerative medicine media, as well as general media and downstream buffers; and multi-parallel, single-use, benchtop, stainless steel, microbial, and cell culture bioreactors, as well as cell culture expansion systems and software applications for bioreactors.

