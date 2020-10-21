Baader Bank Reiterates €26.00 Price Target for Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) (ETR:JEN)

Baader Bank set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) (ETR:JEN) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JEN. Independent Research set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on shares of Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. HSBC set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €26.36 ($31.01).

ETR JEN opened at €23.74 ($27.93) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.81. Jenoptik AG has a 52 week low of €12.99 ($15.28) and a 52 week high of €29.36 ($34.54). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and a PE ratio of 26.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €22.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of €21.41.

About Jenoptik AG (JEN.F)

Jenoptik AG engages in the photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety segments. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions, comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

