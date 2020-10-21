Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €152.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €152.00 ($178.82) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays set a €155.00 ($182.35) price target on Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Nord/LB set a €142.00 ($167.06) target price on Volkswagen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a €190.00 ($223.53) target price on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Volkswagen presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €165.31 ($194.49).

Get Volkswagen alerts:

VOW3 opened at €138.42 ($162.85) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €140.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of €134.01. The company has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion and a PE ratio of 13.25. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 1 year high of €187.74 ($220.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.27, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.