Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Given a €60.50 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.50 ($71.18) price target on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €60.72 ($71.44).

NEM opened at €63.80 ($75.06) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €63.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €61.60. Nemetschek has a 52 week low of €32.46 ($38.19) and a 52 week high of €74.35 ($87.47). The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion and a PE ratio of 57.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.91.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, specialist planners, an dlandscape architects, as well as developers and general contractors.

