Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Given a €60.50 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.50 ($71.18) price target on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €60.72 ($71.44).

NEM opened at €63.80 ($75.06) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €63.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €61.60. Nemetschek has a 52 week low of €32.46 ($38.19) and a 52 week high of €74.35 ($87.47). The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion and a PE ratio of 57.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.91.

About Nemetschek

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, specialist planners, an dlandscape architects, as well as developers and general contractors.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Analyst Recommendations for Nemetschek (ETR:NEM)

Receive News & Ratings for Nemetschek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemetschek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Short Interest in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc Increases By 17.6%
Short Interest in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc Increases By 17.6%
Aclaris Therapeutics Inc Short Interest Up 17.0% in September
Aclaris Therapeutics Inc Short Interest Up 17.0% in September
Crew Energy Inc. Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages
Crew Energy Inc. Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages
ASOS Plc ’s “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group
ASOS Plc ’s “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group
Southwestern Energy Price Target Cut to $3.00
Southwestern Energy Price Target Cut to $3.00
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give KION GROUP AG a €58.00 Price Target
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give KION GROUP AG a €58.00 Price Target


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report