Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) Given a €4.10 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.10 ($4.82) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €5.70 ($6.71) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays set a €5.70 ($6.71) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €4.60 ($5.41) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of €6.55 ($7.71).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) stock opened at €8.22 ($9.67) on Tuesday. Deutsche Lufthansa AG has a 12 month low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 12 month high of €17.95 ($21.12). The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion and a PE ratio of -1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.04, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €8.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €8.53.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

