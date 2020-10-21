Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €47.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Independent Research set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Baader Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €30.13 ($35.45).

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

Shares of Hugo Boss stock opened at €22.30 ($26.24) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.10, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €22.50 and a 200 day moving average price of €24.23. Hugo Boss has a 1 year low of €19.11 ($22.48) and a 1 year high of €47.09 ($55.40). The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion and a PE ratio of -17.11.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.