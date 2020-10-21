UBS Group Analysts Give Bayer (FRA:BAYN) a €85.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

BAYN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($95.29) price target on Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Baader Bank set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €75.69 ($89.04).

Shares of Bayer stock opened at €43.62 ($51.32) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €51.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €58.31. Bayer has a 12-month low of €91.58 ($107.74) and a 12-month high of €123.82 ($145.67).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

