Symrise AG (SY1.F) (ETR:SY1) Given a €118.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) target price on Symrise AG (SY1.F) (ETR:SY1) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of ETR:SY1 opened at €115.35 ($135.71) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €117.09 and a 200 day moving average price of €104.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.64, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Symrise AG has a 1-year low of €71.20 ($83.76) and a 1-year high of €121.05 ($142.41).

About Symrise AG (SY1.F)

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

