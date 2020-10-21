Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) (ETR:JEN) Given a €30.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) (ETR:JEN) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on JEN. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €29.50 ($34.71) target price on shares of Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on shares of Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Independent Research set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. HSBC set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €26.36 ($31.01).

Shares of JEN stock opened at €23.74 ($27.93) on Tuesday. Jenoptik AG has a 1 year low of €12.99 ($15.28) and a 1 year high of €29.36 ($34.54). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €22.74 and a 200-day moving average price of €21.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.81, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79.

Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) Company Profile

Jenoptik AG engages in the photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety segments. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions, comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

