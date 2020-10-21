Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €66.00 by Independent Research

Independent Research set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BMW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €67.21 ($79.07).

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) alerts:

Shares of BMW stock opened at €64.07 ($75.38) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €62.63 and a 200 day moving average price of €56.08. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €36.60 ($43.05) and a fifty-two week high of €77.06 ($90.66).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.