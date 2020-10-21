Vinci (EPA:DG) Given a €95.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Vinci (EPA:DG) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($120.00) price objective on Vinci and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Vinci and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on Vinci and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Vinci and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €89.75 ($105.59).

Get Vinci alerts:

Shares of DG stock opened at €74.26 ($87.36) on Tuesday. Vinci has a 12 month low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a 12 month high of €88.80 ($104.47). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €75.35 and a 200-day moving average of €77.92.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 35 airports worldwide.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.