Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) a €59.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €64.81 ($76.24).

EPA:BN opened at €52.06 ($61.25) on Tuesday. Danone S.A. has a 52-week low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 52-week high of €72.13 ($84.86). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €55.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of €58.73.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

