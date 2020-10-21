Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) a €59.00 Price Target

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Berenberg Bank set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €64.81 ($76.24).

EPA:BN opened at €52.06 ($61.25) on Tuesday. Danone S.A. has a 52-week low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 52-week high of €72.13 ($84.86). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €55.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of €58.73.

Danone S.A. (BN.PA) Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Analyst Recommendations for Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN)

Receive News & Ratings for Danone S.A. (BN.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Short Interest in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc Increases By 17.6%
Short Interest in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc Increases By 17.6%
Aclaris Therapeutics Inc Short Interest Up 17.0% in September
Aclaris Therapeutics Inc Short Interest Up 17.0% in September
Crew Energy Inc. Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages
Crew Energy Inc. Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages
ASOS Plc ’s “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group
ASOS Plc ’s “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group
Southwestern Energy Price Target Cut to $3.00
Southwestern Energy Price Target Cut to $3.00
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give KION GROUP AG a €58.00 Price Target
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give KION GROUP AG a €58.00 Price Target


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report