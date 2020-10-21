Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) PT Set at €52.50 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €52.50 ($61.76) target price on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Danone S.A. (BN.PA) presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €64.81 ($76.24).

EPA:BN opened at €52.06 ($61.25) on Tuesday. Danone S.A. has a 52 week low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 52 week high of €72.13 ($84.86). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €55.74 and a 200 day moving average of €58.73.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

