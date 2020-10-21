Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) PT Set at €52.50 by UBS Group

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

UBS Group set a €52.50 ($61.76) target price on Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Danone S.A. (BN.PA) presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €64.81 ($76.24).

EPA:BN opened at €52.06 ($61.25) on Tuesday. Danone S.A. has a 52 week low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 52 week high of €72.13 ($84.86). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €55.74 and a 200 day moving average of €58.73.

About Danone S.A. (BN.PA)

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Analyst Recommendations for Danone S.A. (BN.PA) (EPA:BN)

Receive News & Ratings for Danone S.A. (BN.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone S.A. (BN.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Short Interest in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc Increases By 17.6%
Short Interest in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc Increases By 17.6%
Aclaris Therapeutics Inc Short Interest Up 17.0% in September
Aclaris Therapeutics Inc Short Interest Up 17.0% in September
Crew Energy Inc. Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages
Crew Energy Inc. Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages
ASOS Plc ’s “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group
ASOS Plc ’s “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group
Southwestern Energy Price Target Cut to $3.00
Southwestern Energy Price Target Cut to $3.00
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give KION GROUP AG a €58.00 Price Target
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give KION GROUP AG a €58.00 Price Target


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report