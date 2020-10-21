Vitalhub Corp. (VHI.V) (CVE:VHI) Price Target Increased to C$4.00 by Analysts at Cormark

Vitalhub Corp. (VHI.V) (CVE:VHI) had its price objective upped by Cormark from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

VHI opened at C$2.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.48 million and a PE ratio of -64.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. Vitalhub Corp. has a 52 week low of C$1.20 and a 52 week high of C$2.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.82.

Get Vitalhub Corp. (VHI.V) alerts:

Vitalhub Corp. (VHI.V) (CVE:VHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$2.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vitalhub Corp. will post 0.0386207 earnings per share for the current year.

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for health and human service providers in the mental health, long term care, community health service, home health, social service, acute care, and hospital sectors in Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its technologies include blockchain, mobile, patient flow, Web-based assessment, and electronic healthcare record solutions.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Vitalhub Corp. (VHI.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitalhub Corp. (VHI.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.