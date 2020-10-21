Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given a €235.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($276.47) price target on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €275.00 ($323.53) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays set a €269.00 ($316.47) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Nord/LB set a €210.00 ($247.06) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Independent Research set a €250.00 ($294.12) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Munchener Ruckvers presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €241.85 ($284.52).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 12 month low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 12 month high of €200.00 ($235.29).

