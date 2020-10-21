ING Groep (AMS:INGA) Given a €9.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on ING Groep (AMS:INGA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on INGA. Berenberg Bank set a €8.40 ($9.88) target price on ING Groep and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on ING Groep and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.90 ($10.47) target price on ING Groep and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. UBS Group set a €8.50 ($10.00) target price on ING Groep and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on ING Groep and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €8.29 ($9.75).

ING Groep has a twelve month low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a twelve month high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

