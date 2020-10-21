ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) & Ecosphere Technologies (NYSE:ESPHQ) Head to Head Analysis

ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) and Ecosphere Technologies (OTCMKTS:ESPHQ) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

ChampionX has a beta of 3.41, meaning that its stock price is 241% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ecosphere Technologies has a beta of -0.29, meaning that its stock price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ChampionX and Ecosphere Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChampionX -69.70% -1.51% -0.71% Ecosphere Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ChampionX and Ecosphere Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChampionX $1.13 billion 1.46 $52.16 million $0.99 8.34 Ecosphere Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ChampionX has higher revenue and earnings than Ecosphere Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for ChampionX and Ecosphere Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChampionX 0 1 5 0 2.83 Ecosphere Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

ChampionX presently has a consensus price target of $13.27, indicating a potential upside of 60.61%. Given ChampionX’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe ChampionX is more favorable than Ecosphere Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.3% of ChampionX shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of ChampionX shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.4% of Ecosphere Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ChampionX beats Ecosphere Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies that help companies to drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. It offers chemistry solutions to enhance production from flowing oil and gas wells, as well as for drilling and completion activities. The company also provides production and automation technologies, including artificial lift equipment and solutions, such as rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital products consisting of equipment and software for industrial internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management. In addition, it provides polycrystalline diamond cutters and bearings for drilling. The company was formerly known as Apergy Corporation and changed its name to ChampionX Corporation in June 2020. ChampionX Corporation is based in The Woodlands, Texas.

About Ecosphere Technologies

Ecosphere Technologies, Inc., a technology development and intellectual property licensing company, develops environmental solutions for the water, agriculture, energy, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers Ozonix water treatment technology, an advanced oxidation process that is designed to treat and recycle industrial wastewater without the use of toxic chemicals. Its Ozonix water treatment technology is used in oil and natural gas, mining, agriculture, energy, food and beverage, industrial, and marine, as well as for municipal wastewater treatment applications. The company also provides Ecos PowerCube, a mobile and solar powered generator, which increases the total amount of solar power generation that is used in various markets, including off-grid agricultural, military, emergency/disaster relief, and humanitarian and wireless communication efforts for remote applications. In addition, it offers Ecos GrowCube, a fully-automated hydroponic growing system, which increases the crop production. Ecosphere Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Stuart, Florida. On December 5, 2019, the voluntary petition of Ecosphere Technologies, Inc. for reorganization under Chapter 11 was converted to Chapter 7. It had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on December 21, 2018.

