Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) a €135.00 Price Target

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2020

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) received a €135.00 ($158.82) target price from equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.35% from the stock’s current price.

MRK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €127.00 ($149.41) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. UBS Group set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €120.23 ($141.45).

Shares of MRK opened at €124.60 ($146.59) on Wednesday. Merck KGaA has a twelve month low of €76.60 ($90.12) and a twelve month high of €115.00 ($135.29). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €123.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is €110.24.

Merck KGaA Company Profile

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

Analyst Recommendations for Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK)

