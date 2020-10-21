Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) a €135.00 Price Target

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) received a €135.00 ($158.82) target price from equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.35% from the stock’s current price.

MRK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €127.00 ($149.41) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. UBS Group set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €120.23 ($141.45).

Shares of MRK opened at €124.60 ($146.59) on Wednesday. Merck KGaA has a twelve month low of €76.60 ($90.12) and a twelve month high of €115.00 ($135.29). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €123.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is €110.24.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It offers prescription medicines to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, as well as squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

