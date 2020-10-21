Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target to $67.00

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.75% from the company’s current price.
STT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on State Street from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on State Street in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on State Street from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on State Street from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.11.
Shares of NYSE STT opened at $64.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. State Street has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $85.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.69 and its 200-day moving average is $62.85.
In other news, EVP John Lehner sold 500 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total value of $31,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,303. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 62,183 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $4,112,161.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,312,787.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,062 shares of company stock worth $4,170,599 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STT. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of State Street by 410.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 215,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,476,000 after acquiring an additional 173,263 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in State Street by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,127 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 5,433 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in State Street by 1,167.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,201,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in State Street by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,031 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 9,515 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
State Street Company Profile
State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.
