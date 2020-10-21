Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target to $67.00

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.75% from the company’s current price.

STT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on State Street from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on State Street in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on State Street from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on State Street from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.11.

Get State Street alerts:

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $64.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. State Street has a 1-year low of $42.10 and a 1-year high of $85.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.69 and its 200-day moving average is $62.85.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. State Street had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that State Street will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John Lehner sold 500 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total value of $31,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,303. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 62,183 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $4,112,161.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,312,787.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,062 shares of company stock worth $4,170,599 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STT. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of State Street by 410.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 215,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,476,000 after acquiring an additional 173,263 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in State Street by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,127 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 5,433 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in State Street by 1,167.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,201,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in State Street by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,031 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 9,515 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.