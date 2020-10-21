FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) & Blue Sphere (NYSE:BLSP) Head to Head Contrast

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) and Blue Sphere (OTCMKTS:BLSP) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for FactSet Research Systems and Blue Sphere.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FactSet Research Systems 5 9 0 0 1.64 Blue Sphere 0 0 0 0 N/A

FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus price target of $285.50, suggesting a potential downside of 14.34%. Given FactSet Research Systems’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe FactSet Research Systems is more favorable than Blue Sphere.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FactSet Research Systems and Blue Sphere’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FactSet Research Systems $1.49 billion 8.48 $372.94 million $10.87 30.66 Blue Sphere $3.82 million 0.14 -$3.90 million N/A N/A

FactSet Research Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Sphere.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.6% of FactSet Research Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of FactSet Research Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Blue Sphere shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares FactSet Research Systems and Blue Sphere’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FactSet Research Systems 24.96% 54.21% 22.05% Blue Sphere N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

FactSet Research Systems has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Sphere has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FactSet Research Systems beats Blue Sphere on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc. provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies. Its applications suite offers tools and resources, including company and industry analyses, full screening tools, portfolio analysis, risk profiles, alpha-testing, portfolio optimization, and research management solutions. The company enables its clients to streamline real-time data and historical information comprising quotes, estimates, news, and commentary, as well as provides proprietary and third-party content through desktop, Web, mobile, and off-platform solutions. It serves portfolio managers, investment research professionals, investment bankers, risk and performance analysts, and wealth advisors. FactSet Research Systems Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Blue Sphere Company Profile

Blue Sphere Corporation operates as a developer and independent power producer in the clean energy production and waste to energy markets. The company focuses on projects related to the acquisition, construction, and development of biogas facilities in the United States, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and Israel. It also focuses on soil amendments, compost, and other by-products. The company was formerly known as Jin Jie Corp. and changed its name to Blue Sphere Corporation in February 2010. Blue Sphere Corporation was founded in 2007 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

