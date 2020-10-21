Atlas Energy Group (OTCMKTS:ATLS) and Cabot Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:COG) Head-To-Head Contrast

Atlas Energy Group (OTCMKTS:ATLS) and Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Atlas Energy Group has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cabot Oil & Gas has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Atlas Energy Group and Cabot Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Energy Group N/A N/A N/A Cabot Oil & Gas 19.98% 12.85% 6.22%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Atlas Energy Group and Cabot Oil & Gas’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Energy Group $9.05 million 0.01 -$13.82 million N/A N/A Cabot Oil & Gas $2.07 billion 3.72 $681.07 million $1.62 11.90

Cabot Oil & Gas has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Energy Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.2% of Cabot Oil & Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of Atlas Energy Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Cabot Oil & Gas shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Atlas Energy Group and Cabot Oil & Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Cabot Oil & Gas 2 8 8 0 2.33

Cabot Oil & Gas has a consensus price target of $20.59, indicating a potential upside of 6.84%. Given Cabot Oil & Gas’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cabot Oil & Gas is more favorable than Atlas Energy Group.

Summary

Cabot Oil & Gas beats Atlas Energy Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atlas Energy Group Company Profile

Atlas Energy Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, develops and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has interests in the Eagle Ford Shale in southern Texas; the Marble Falls play in the Fort Worth Basin in northern Texas; and the Mississippi Lime play in northwestern Oklahoma. It also focuses on investing in master limited partnership qualifying energy-related businesses and assets. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania. The company sells its natural gas to industrial customers, local distribution companies, gas marketers, and power generation facilities through gathering systems and pipelines. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of approximately 12,903 billion cubic feet of gas; and 22 thousand barrels of oil or other liquid hydrocarbons. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

