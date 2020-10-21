FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) and Blue Sphere (NYSE:BLSP) Financial Review

Blue Sphere (OTCMKTS:BLSP) and FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

Get Blue Sphere alerts:

This table compares Blue Sphere and FactSet Research Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Sphere N/A N/A N/A FactSet Research Systems 24.96% 54.21% 22.05%

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Blue Sphere and FactSet Research Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Sphere 0 0 0 0 N/A FactSet Research Systems 5 9 0 0 1.64

FactSet Research Systems has a consensus price target of $285.50, indicating a potential downside of 14.34%. Given FactSet Research Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe FactSet Research Systems is more favorable than Blue Sphere.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Blue Sphere and FactSet Research Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Sphere $3.82 million 0.14 -$3.90 million N/A N/A FactSet Research Systems $1.49 billion 8.48 $372.94 million $10.87 30.66

FactSet Research Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Sphere.

Risk and Volatility

Blue Sphere has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FactSet Research Systems has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.6% of FactSet Research Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of Blue Sphere shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of FactSet Research Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

FactSet Research Systems beats Blue Sphere on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blue Sphere Company Profile

Blue Sphere Corporation operates as a developer and independent power producer in the clean energy production and waste to energy markets. The company focuses on projects related to the acquisition, construction, and development of biogas facilities in the United States, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and Israel. It also focuses on soil amendments, compost, and other by-products. The company was formerly known as Jin Jie Corp. and changed its name to Blue Sphere Corporation in February 2010. Blue Sphere Corporation was founded in 2007 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc. provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies. Its applications suite offers tools and resources, including company and industry analyses, full screening tools, portfolio analysis, risk profiles, alpha-testing, portfolio optimization, and research management solutions. The company enables its clients to streamline real-time data and historical information comprising quotes, estimates, news, and commentary, as well as provides proprietary and third-party content through desktop, Web, mobile, and off-platform solutions. It serves portfolio managers, investment research professionals, investment bankers, risk and performance analysts, and wealth advisors. FactSet Research Systems Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Sphere Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Sphere and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.