Critical Review: Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) and EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) and EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Camden Property Trust and EPR Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Camden Property Trust $1.03 billion 8.64 $219.62 million $5.04 18.11 EPR Properties $651.97 million 2.63 $202.24 million $5.44 4.23

Camden Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than EPR Properties. EPR Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Camden Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Camden Property Trust has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EPR Properties has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.0% of Camden Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.6% of EPR Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Camden Property Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of EPR Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Camden Property Trust and EPR Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Camden Property Trust 19.06% 5.42% 2.89% EPR Properties 7.26% 2.01% 0.86%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Camden Property Trust and EPR Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Camden Property Trust 0 4 12 0 2.75 EPR Properties 1 5 1 0 2.00

Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus target price of $106.38, suggesting a potential upside of 16.55%. EPR Properties has a consensus target price of $31.71, suggesting a potential upside of 37.89%. Given EPR Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe EPR Properties is more favorable than Camden Property Trust.

Summary

Camden Property Trust beats EPR Properties on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States. Upon completion of 6 properties currently under development, the Company's portfolio will increase to 56,858 apartment homes in 167 properties. Camden was recently named by FORTUNE® Magazine for the eleventh consecutive year as one of the ?100 Best Companies to Work For? in America, ranking #24.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money. We have nearly $6.7 billion in total investments across 44 states. We adhere to rigorous underwriting and investing criteria centered on key industry, property and tenant level cash flow standards. We believe our focused approach provides a competitive advantage and the potential for stable and attractive returns.

