Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB) and Dime Community Bancshares (OTCMKTS:DCOM) Critical Review

Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB) and Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Dividends

Gouverneur Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Dime Community Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Dime Community Bancshares pays out 51.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dime Community Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Dime Community Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

71.0% of Dime Community Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of Gouverneur Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of Dime Community Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Gouverneur Bancorp and Dime Community Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gouverneur Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Dime Community Bancshares 0 2 2 0 2.50

Dime Community Bancshares has a consensus price target of $18.63, suggesting a potential upside of 49.48%. Given Dime Community Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dime Community Bancshares is more favorable than Gouverneur Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Gouverneur Bancorp and Dime Community Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gouverneur Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Dime Community Bancshares 12.81% 6.30% 0.58%

Volatility and Risk

Gouverneur Bancorp has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dime Community Bancshares has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gouverneur Bancorp and Dime Community Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gouverneur Bancorp $6.84 million 2.97 $1.19 million N/A N/A Dime Community Bancshares $250.44 million 1.64 $36.19 million $1.08 11.54

Dime Community Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Gouverneur Bancorp.

Summary

Dime Community Bancshares beats Gouverneur Bancorp on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gouverneur Bancorp

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Gouverneur Savings and Loan Association that provides banking services to individuals and businesses in New York. The company's deposit products include passbook savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, consumer loans, automobile loans, non-real estate commercial loans; and commercial and non-mortgage loans to local businesses for working capital, machinery and equipment purchases, expansion, and other business purposes. The company also invests in general obligation municipal bonds and debt securities issued by the United States government and its agencies; and mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises. It serves primarily the southern St. Lawrence County, and northern Jefferson and Lewis counties in New York State through two full-service branch offices. The company was founded in 1892 and is based in Gouverneur, New York. Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Cambray Mutual Holding Company.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers residential and commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as lines of credit, revolving lines of credit, and term loans; one-to-four family residential and condominium/cooperative apartment loans; home equity and home improvement loans; equity lines of credit; acquisition, land development, and construction loans; small business administration loans; finance loans; and consumer loans. In addition, it manages and owns real estate; and invests in multifamily residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and one-to-four family residential real estate loans, as well as mortgage-backed securities. As of April 23, 2020, the company had 28 branches located throughout Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx, Nassau, and Suffolk counties, New York. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

