Contrasting Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) & Isomet (NYSE:IOMT)

Isomet (OTCMKTS:IOMT) and Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Isomet and Atkore International Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Isomet 0 0 0 0 N/A Atkore International Group 0 3 0 0 2.00

Atkore International Group has a consensus target price of $25.33, suggesting a potential upside of 9.67%. Given Atkore International Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Atkore International Group is more favorable than Isomet.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Isomet and Atkore International Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Isomet N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Atkore International Group $1.92 billion 0.57 $139.05 million N/A N/A

Atkore International Group has higher revenue and earnings than Isomet.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.1% of Atkore International Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.5% of Isomet shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Atkore International Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Isomet and Atkore International Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Isomet N/A N/A N/A Atkore International Group 8.05% 51.23% 9.73%

Volatility and Risk

Isomet has a beta of -20.64, meaning that its share price is 2,164% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atkore International Group has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Atkore International Group beats Isomet on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Isomet Company Profile

Isomet Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells acousto-optic (AO) devices, RF electronics, and optical sub-systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers AO navigation products, including modulators, frequency shifters, deflectors, tunable filters, Q-switches, special function devices, fiber optic couplers, and standard AR coatings; and electronics navigation products, such as modulator drivers, deflector drivers, AOTF drivers, Q-switch drivers, frequency sources and amplifiers, and custom electronics, as well as accessories. Isomet Corporation was founded in 1956 and is based in Springfield, Virginia.

Atkore International Group Company Profile

Atkore International Group Inc. manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings. It also provides MP&S products comprising metal framing and fittings, mechanical pipes, and barbed tapes, as well as construction services related to design, fabrication and installation, modular support structures, and fall protection. The company offers its products under the Allied Tube & Conduit, AFC Cable Systems, Heritage Plastics, Unistrut, Power-Strut, Cope, and Calpipe brands, as well as other sub-brands. It serves a group of end markets, including new construction; maintenance, repair, and remodel, as well as infrastructure; diversified industrials; alternative power generation; healthcare; data centers; and government through electrical, industrial, and mechanical contractors, as well as original equipment manufacturers. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Harvey, Illinois.

