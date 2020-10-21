Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) vs. Creative Technology (NASDAQ:CREAF) Financial Comparison

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) and Creative Technology (OTCMKTS:CREAF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Logitech International alerts:

This table compares Logitech International and Creative Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Logitech International $2.98 billion 5.20 $449.72 million $1.89 49.02 Creative Technology $66.07 million 1.89 $40.42 million N/A N/A

Logitech International has higher revenue and earnings than Creative Technology.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.3% of Logitech International shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Logitech International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 33.8% of Creative Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Logitech International has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Creative Technology has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Logitech International and Creative Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Logitech International 15.25% 25.91% 15.09% Creative Technology N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Logitech International and Creative Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Logitech International 0 3 4 0 2.57 Creative Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Logitech International currently has a consensus target price of $69.92, indicating a potential downside of 24.53%. Given Logitech International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Logitech International is more favorable than Creative Technology.

Summary

Logitech International beats Creative Technology on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Logitech International

Logitech International S.A., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices. It also provides keyboards, mice, headsets, and simulation products, such as steering wheels and flight sticks for gamers; video conferencing products, and controllers for video conferencing room solutions; portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; home entertainment controllers for smart home devices comprising lighting, thermostats and door locks, and home security cameras. The company sells its products through a network of distributors, retailers, and e-tailers under the Logitech, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, Streamlabs, Ultimate Ears, Jaybird, and Blue Microphones brands. Its channel network includes consumer electronics distributors, retailers, mass merchandisers, specialty stores, computer and telecommunications stores, value-added resellers, and online merchants. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.

About Creative Technology

Creative Technology Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes digital entertainment products worldwide. The company primarily offers digitized sound and video boards, computers, and related multimedia and personal digital entertainment products. It also provides amplifiers, speakers, sound cards, gaming headsets, headphones, peripherals, accessories, software products, sound blasters, mice and keyboards, and others. In addition, the company offers multimedia solutions for personal computers and personal digital entertainment products. It markets its products and solutions to consumers and system integrators through a distribution network, including traditional marketing channels, original equipment manufacturers, and the Internet. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.