National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $107.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) to report sales of $107.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $108.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $106.60 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust reported sales of $101.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will report full-year sales of $422.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $419.37 million to $424.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $443.84 million, with estimates ranging from $425.35 million to $462.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow National Storage Affiliates Trust.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.28). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $104.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NSA. TheStreet raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.56.

Shares of NSA opened at $33.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.37 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.94 and a 200 day moving average of $30.77. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $19.34 and a 12 month high of $38.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 784 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.2 million rentable square feet.

