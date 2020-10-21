Portmeirion Group PLC (PMP.L) (LON:PMP) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $387.11

Portmeirion Group PLC (PMP.L) (LON:PMP)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $387.11 and traded as high as $397.40. Portmeirion Group PLC (PMP.L) shares last traded at $394.80, with a volume of 81,648 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 390.16 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 387.11. The company has a market capitalization of $56.19 million and a PE ratio of 12.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.50.

Portmeirion Group PLC (PMP.L) Company Profile (LON:PMP)

Portmeirion Group PLC manufactures, markets, and distributes ceramics, home fragrances, and associated homeware products in the United Kingdom, the United States, South Korea, and internationally. It offers tableware, cookware, giftware, glassware, and tabletop accessories under the Portmeirion, Spode, Wax Lyrical, Royal Worcester, NambÃ©, and Pimpernel brand names.

