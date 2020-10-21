Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $281.34 Million

Brokerages expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) will announce $281.34 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $277.57 million and the highest is $285.00 million. Teladoc Health reported sales of $137.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 103.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full year sales of $990.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $982.70 million to $998.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Teladoc Health.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $241.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $225.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $227.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.07.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $222.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $66.23 and a 12 month high of $253.00. The company has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of -173.62 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.02.

In other news, Director William H. Frist sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.78, for a total value of $145,617.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,771.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.10, for a total transaction of $556,617.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,647 shares in the company, valued at $350,975.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,555 shares of company stock worth $19,163,813. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

