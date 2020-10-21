Brokerages Expect HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $828.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) will announce sales of $828.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for HD Supply’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $840.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $811.13 million. HD Supply reported sales of $1.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that HD Supply will report full year sales of $3.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $4.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for HD Supply.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. HD Supply had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HDS. Northcoast Research upped their price objective on shares of HD Supply from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of HD Supply from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of HD Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of HD Supply from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.89.

NASDAQ:HDS opened at $42.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.13. HD Supply has a fifty-two week low of $21.69 and a fifty-two week high of $43.56.

In other HD Supply news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 218,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $9,104,148.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Evan Levitt sold 34,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $1,419,115.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,176,073.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 770,581 shares of company stock valued at $32,105,516 in the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HDS. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of HD Supply by 7.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,297,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $841,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,181 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of HD Supply by 1,490.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,186,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923,282 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in shares of HD Supply by 20.5% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,537,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,586,000 after purchasing an additional 601,447 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of HD Supply by 108.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,483,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of HD Supply by 22.6% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,329,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,731,000 after purchasing an additional 429,222 shares in the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HD Supply Company Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

